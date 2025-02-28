Michael Andersen Sells 1,000 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD stock opened at $163.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.83. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $155.73 and a one year high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8,883.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,051,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

