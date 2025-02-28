TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Sells $131,100.00 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $131,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,005.51. This trade represents a 34.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TFS Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 403.57%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in TFS Financial by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

