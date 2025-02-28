LightPath Technologies’ (LPTH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPTH. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.01.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

