Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1,156.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $64.04 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

