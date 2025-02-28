Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,995 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 177,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $134.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

