Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $281.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.21, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.