Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 140 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 17,238.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,059.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $441.03 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $434.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

