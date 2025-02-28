Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock.
Establishment Labs Stock Performance
Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $60.12.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.34). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 184.55% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $44.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Establishment Labs
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Salesforce’s Hidden Strengths Could Fuel a Powerful Rebound
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Volume – What It Signals
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Top 4 Healthcare REITs Turning Care Into Big Investor Payouts
Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.