Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.34). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 184.55% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $44.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,338,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,729,000 after purchasing an additional 438,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,911,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,064,000 after buying an additional 433,484 shares in the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 298,380 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 248,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 10.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 793,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,326,000 after acquiring an additional 76,959 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

