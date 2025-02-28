Joanna Kathryn Scott Purchases 2,000 Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Stock

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joanna Kathryn Scott bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,460.00.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

MTL stock opened at C$13.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.63. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$12.47 and a 1-year high of C$16.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$20.75 to C$19.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.84.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

