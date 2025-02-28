Insider Buying: German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) Director Diane B. Medley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,557.70. The trade was a 22.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

German American Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

GABC opened at $39.60 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.64.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GABC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, German American Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.40.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

