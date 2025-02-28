What is Desjardins’ Forecast for Fiera Capital Q1 Earnings?

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Fiera Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

FSZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.46.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$6.40 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$6.35 and a 52-week high of C$10.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$692.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total transaction of C$93,028.60. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.