Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. Sells 473 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHPGet Free Report) Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $93.76 and a one year high of $121.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.93.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 183.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

