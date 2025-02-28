Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. Sells 473 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $93.76 and a one year high of $121.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.93.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 183.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

