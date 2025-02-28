Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14,587.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 534,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,987 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $90,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $175.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.11.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

