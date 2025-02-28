Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -95.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.83. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

