Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 8,100 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Navigator were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Navigator by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Navigator by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 67,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigator alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navigator has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Navigator Price Performance

NVGS stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.45. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Navigator Profile

(Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.