Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567,654 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,171,000 after purchasing an additional 737,805 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 178.3% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,072,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,907,000 after purchasing an additional 687,353 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,940,000 after buying an additional 537,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,155,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,345,000 after buying an additional 509,237 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTIP opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.