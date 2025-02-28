Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 34,497.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,827 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $80,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in Medpace by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Medpace by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Medpace by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC raised its position in Medpace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.44.

Medpace Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $326.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.01 and a 12-month high of $459.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.05.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.