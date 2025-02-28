Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,896,173 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2,405.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,016,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896,173 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $75,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 91,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $27.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.17.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.