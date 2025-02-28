Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd.

Clime Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $117.02 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 69.47, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83.

Clime Capital Company Profile

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

