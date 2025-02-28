Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd.
Clime Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $117.02 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 69.47, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83.
Clime Capital Company Profile
