Praemium Limited (PPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $398.89 million, a PE ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Praemium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisors and wealth management solutions by seamless digital platform experience in Australia and internationally. The company offers technology solutions, such as reporting, online business management, digital engagement, tax and corporate actions, and investment governance.

