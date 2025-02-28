Praemium Limited (PPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.
Praemium Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $398.89 million, a PE ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.
Praemium Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Praemium
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Salesforce’s Hidden Strengths Could Fuel a Powerful Rebound
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Volume – What It Signals
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Top 4 Healthcare REITs Turning Care Into Big Investor Payouts
Receive News & Ratings for Praemium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praemium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.