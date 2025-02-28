Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Short Interest Up 251.4% in February

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 251.4% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPXX opened at $11.19 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decagon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,724,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $8,036,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $8,036,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 42.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 595,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 979,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 517,067 shares in the last quarter.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

