Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the January 31st total of 149,900 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 829,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jeffs’ Brands Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of Jeffs’ Brands stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Jeffs’ Brands has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.

Get Jeffs' Brands alerts:

About Jeffs’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffs' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffs' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.