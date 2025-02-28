Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the January 31st total of 149,900 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 829,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Jeffs’ Brands Trading Up 11.2 %
Shares of Jeffs’ Brands stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Jeffs’ Brands has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.
About Jeffs’ Brands
