Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Qualitas’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The firm has a market cap of $764.09 million, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.18.

Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.

