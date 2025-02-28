Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Qualitas’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Qualitas Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The firm has a market cap of $764.09 million, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.18.
Qualitas Company Profile
