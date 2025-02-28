iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 563.8% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,851,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,879,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,401,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUS opened at $56.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $61.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

