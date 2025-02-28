Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,928.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

