Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,098 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 137,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,593,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $24,791,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

