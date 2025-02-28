Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 142.6% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 529,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 311,147 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,910.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 427,473 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 371,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 276,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,702,000 after acquiring an additional 68,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 266,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $45.46 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

