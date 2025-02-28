Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.97 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after buying an additional 1,645,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,616,000 after acquiring an additional 272,659 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,766,000 after acquiring an additional 700,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,652,000 after purchasing an additional 267,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 15.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,135,000 after purchasing an additional 501,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 4,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $793,508.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,261,251.68. This represents a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $8,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,744.32. This trade represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,662 shares of company stock valued at $133,190,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash stock opened at $195.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.77. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $215.24. The firm has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.33 and a beta of 1.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.