D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in D.R. Horton by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 24,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.16. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

