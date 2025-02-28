Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,080. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,747,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,846,480. This represents a 26.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,370 shares of company stock worth $5,965,519 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.