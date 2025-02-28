Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Sells 1,697 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $98,901.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,126,499.68. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

HALO opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 9.15. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 173.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

