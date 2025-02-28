Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Honest Q1 Earnings

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Honest’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Honest’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Honest had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $99.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.46 million.

HNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lowered Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Honest from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Honest

Honest Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.25 and a beta of 2.43. Honest has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honest

In other news, Director Jessica Warren sold 465,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $3,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,937.90. This represents a 28.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Honest during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Honest in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Honest by 122.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 120,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter worth $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.