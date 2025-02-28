Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enphase Energy Q1 Earnings

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.69 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.42.

Shares of ENPH opened at $61.19 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,975,000 after buying an additional 2,028,691 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,978 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,778 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 531.4% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 678,163 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $46,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

