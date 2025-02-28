Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.34 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.60.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO stock opened at $205.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.79. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $169.51 and a 52-week high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.94 million.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 21,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $4,536,505.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,777,590.20. This trade represents a 27.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 308.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.