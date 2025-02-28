U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 8,375 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold makes up approximately 1.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RGLD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,950. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $145.04 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.76 and a 52-week high of $155.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

