JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Position Cut by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,765,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 387,827 shares during the period. JetBlue Airways makes up about 3.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $37,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 2.8 %

JBLU opened at $6.50 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.83.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nik Mittal bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,443 shares in the company, valued at $714,960.02. This trade represents a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.26.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

