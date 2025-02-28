U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 100,823 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 753,291 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 100,823 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 700,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 10.6% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 70,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC upgraded IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cibc World Mkts raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

NYSE:IAG opened at $5.45 on Friday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $469.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.68 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 50.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.