Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Outlook for MLTX Earnings

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Wedbush currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.99. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $58.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,341,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,167 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,772,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 840,731 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,565,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,059,000 after purchasing an additional 363,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,280,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

