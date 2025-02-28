U S Global Investors Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 562,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123,686 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 287,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 384,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 1.56. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSM. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

