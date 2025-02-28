U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Americas Silver by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,217,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 311,648 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Americas Silver Stock Down 6.8 %
Shares of USAS stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.20. Americas Silver Corp has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.60.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
