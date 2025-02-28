U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Americas Silver by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,217,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 311,648 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Silver Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of USAS stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.20. Americas Silver Corp has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark raised Americas Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

