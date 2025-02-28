U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 13,700 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Viking were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Viking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Viking during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Stock Performance

Shares of VIK opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. Viking Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Viking in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Viking in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

