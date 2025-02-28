Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 128.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 229.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.