Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $158.38 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.91 and a 200-day moving average of $160.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $3,023,680.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,779,302.12. This represents a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $658,959.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,291,162.46. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,118 shares of company stock worth $5,411,891. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

