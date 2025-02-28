Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Veralto were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Veralto by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Veralto by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,654,000 after purchasing an additional 860,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veralto by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,122,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,608,000 after purchasing an additional 757,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veralto by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,232,000 after acquiring an additional 558,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 628.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 579,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,998,000 after acquiring an additional 499,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 0.5 %

Veralto stock opened at $99.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

Veralto Increases Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. This represents a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

