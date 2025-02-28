New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,192 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,823.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $17.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

