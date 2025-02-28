Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 113,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 326,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,189,000 after purchasing an additional 89,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Argus raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

