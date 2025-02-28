ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target Raised to $6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ICL. Barclays raised ICL Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE ICL opened at $6.15 on Thursday. ICL Group has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.23.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0403 per share. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,898,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,850,000 after acquiring an additional 626,553 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 20,551,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,357 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 16,479,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,334,000 after buying an additional 2,161,715 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,362,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after acquiring an additional 219,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 4,579,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after buying an additional 2,356,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

