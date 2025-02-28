Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky Sells 5,848 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,265,436.64. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $208.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

