eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Benchmark

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $72.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

EBAY stock opened at $63.48 on Thursday. eBay has a 12-month low of $46.98 and a 12-month high of $71.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $334,184.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,040.40. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $355,556.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,575,066.07. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in eBay by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,765,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,934 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in eBay by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,839 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $105,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,105,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,214,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

