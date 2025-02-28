Nwam LLC Acquires 4,114 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2735 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.